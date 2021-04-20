Waka Flocka Flame Gets Lifetime Achievement Award From Former President Donald Trump

Waka Flocka Flame is receiving his flowers while he's still here to smell them.

On Tuesday (April 20), TMZ reported that Waka Flocka Flame has received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the former President of the United States Donald Trump. Waka was reportedly honored for the humanitarian and philanthropic work he completed with Chicago-based non-profit Daughter of Destiny Outreach Inc., an organization that provides services for women who experience homelessness, substance abuse, trauma, domestic violence and/or mental illness.

While the certificate is dated 2020, Waka formally received the award on April 16 in his hometown of Atlanta, according to the outlet. The 34-year-old rapper's pastor and mentor, Apostle Dr. Bridget Outlaw, presented Waka with the award—comprised of a certificate signed by the former POTUS and a medal.

In an Instagram post shared by the rapper-turned-reality star on April 17, the Salute Me or Shoot Me 6 rapper celebrated his victory and sent out a warmhearted thank you to Donald Trump.

"Lifetime Achievement Award I gotta thank my pastor/big sister Apostle Dr. Bridget C. Outlaw for teaching and guiding me on this journey God got us on I'm just honored S/O to my president!!!," Waka wrote in his IG caption.

Waka Flocka Flame has a long history of supporting the 45th President of the U.S. In October of 2020, Waka Flocka left a comment on Instagram suggesting Trump made a better president than Barack Obama.

"It's people who really think Trump is a better President than Obama...," a social media user wrote, completing the statement with a clown emoji." Waka Flocka Flame left a reply underneath the comment, writing, "Guess I'm a clown." Waka added a laughing emoji at the end of his message. He later received backlash for his support for Trump, but his allegiance to the billionaire has remained.

Check out Waka Flocka Flame receiving his award below.

