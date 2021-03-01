Waka Flocka Flame Thinks People Who Record Themselves Feeding the Homeless Are ‘Corny’

Waka Flocka Flame has shared his thoughts on people who record themselves helping the less fortunate.

In a social media video, which began circulating online on Sunday (Feb. 28), Waka spoke out against those who feel the need to record their good deed of assisting or feeding the homeless.

"You know what?," Waka began in the clip. "When I do good deeds, I don't never record or take pictures because why would I catch a person at they lowest point in life? And plus, I don't need a visual of what I did right. I got to experience it and that shit is the feeling and that's something you can't take from me. You know what I'm saying? [Or] take from them. That's a real human trait. So, to see anybody marketing they self feeding the homeless or feeding somebody that needs help, to me, you corny as fuck, man."

He added, "I just gotta tell you that."

Aside from Waka Flocka being vocal about people essentially exploiting homeless men and women, he's been a bit quiet on the music tip lately. His most recent effort, the Salute Me or Shoot Me 7 mixtape, dropped back in April of 2020. Prior to that, he offered Mollywood in June of 2019. That same year, Waka also released the sixth installment to his Salute Me or Shoot Me series, Salute Me or Shoot Me 6, in April of 2019.

He does, however, have a reality TV show with his wife, Tammy Rivera, called Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka, which airs on WE network later this month.

