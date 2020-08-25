Waka Flocka Flame Denies Supporting Tory Lanez Over Megan Thee Stallion

Waka Flocka Flame began trending on Twitter today after an Instagram comment that people thought was about Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez's shooting incident was apparently taken out of context.

On Tuesday (Aug. 25), Atlanta rapper Cash Talk wrote on his IG Story, "Megan 6 Feet Tory 5"2 We don't know what the hell happen in that car! Y'all know females be tripping and shit!!! All these cap ass rappers picking a side like little Bitches and shit." Shortly after Cash posted his thoughts on the incident, his comment was shared via The Shade Room along with a photo of him wearing an orange DRO streetwear brand. Waka Flocka Flame was then seen commenting, "💯💯."

Many assumed Waka was agreeing with the sentiments shared in Cash Talk's IG Story, subsequently defending Tory shooting Megan last month. In no time, folks on social media quickly began to drag Waka. Megan responded to the post, writing, "He didn't make it past the 9th grade I expect nothing less coming out of his mouth," referring to Cash Talk. Some people assumed that Megan was referring to Waka Flocka with her comment. However, her thoughts weren't aimed at Waka, and Waka wasn't agreeing with Cash Talk.

"Ummm I was talkin’ ’bout the shirt @drolife damn y'all think of me like that bool," Waka wrote in The Shade Room's comment section. According to PR Newswire, Waka entered an ownership agreement with DRO back in January to help expand the brand's online and offline presence.

Waka Flocka's wife, Tammy Rivera, stepped in to clarify that her husband wasn't agreeing with Cash Talk and that his comment was misconstrued. She also advised Waka to be mindful of what he comments on Instagram posts.

Megan replied and clarified that her response wasn't directed at Waka either. "Wasn't talking to waka...," she wrote.

The back-and-forth comes days after Megan Thee Stallion confirmed that Tory Lanez shot her during an incident that took place in Los Angeles on July 12 and resulted in her sustaining gunshot wounds to the back of her feet.