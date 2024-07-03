Waka Flocka Flame Tells Joe Biden Voters to Leave His Concert

Waka Flocka Flame booted Joe Biden supporters from his recent concert.

Waka Tells Biden Supporters to Skeedaddle

On Wednesday (July 3), TMZ shared footage they obtained from a Waka show in Salt Lake City on Monday (July 1). In the video, which can be seen below, the Atlanta rapper makes a point to tell people who voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 election to leave.

"I need all my Joe Biden voters to get out," Waka says onstage while pointing to the exit. "See ya! I'ma holla at y'all...We gon' party right now for our f**kin president in 2024. It's a muthaf**kin' party," he added before performing his song "Grove Street Party."

Rappers Supporting Trump

Waka Flocka Flame has been one of former president Donald Trump's biggest supporters in hip-hop. Back in 2020, Waka got backlash for suggesting Donald Trump was a better president than Barack Obama. That hasn't deterred him from showing Trump love.

Of course, he is not the only rapper to throw on a cape for Trump. In May, Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow cosigned Trump during a campaign rally in The Bronx. Lil Pump might as well be getting a check for as hard as he is going for The Donald. In June, the 2024 presidential hopeful received an endorsement from Philadelphia rapper OT7 Quanny.

Check out Waka Flocka Flame telling Biden voters to scram below.

