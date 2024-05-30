Hip-Hop Reacts to Donald Trump Being Found Guilty in Hush Money Trial

Donald Trump has been found guilty on all counts in his hush money trial in New York. Rappers in hip-hop react to the verdict.

Donald Trump Guilty as Charged in Hush Money Case

On Thursday (May 30), a New York jury found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts related to falsifying business records, marking the first time a former U.S. president has ever been convicted of a crime. The unprecedented conviction of the previous POTUS comes after Trump had been accused of coordinating a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the last few weeks of the 2016 election, and then lying about the payment in his business records. The jury reached its verdict after over 9 hours of deliberation. He will be sentenced on July 11.

President Joe Biden praised New York's verdict in a statement but reminded voters Trump still needs to be beaten in November.

"In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law," the campaign's communications director Michael Tyler said, adding the "verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box."

Rappers React to Verdict

While it's only been a few hours since the verdict was read out, rappers have begun pouring onto social media to share their thoughts on this historic moment, with one of the most poignant post coming from Dreamville's Bas who questioned, "Can't vote as a felon but you can run for President?"

Artists like Meek Mill, Immortal Technique and Troy Ave have also sounded off.

See the hip-hop community's reaction to Donald Trump being found guilty on all counts below.

Troy Ave