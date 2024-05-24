Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow Endorse Donald Trump at Bronx Campaign Rally

Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow recently revealed they are team Donald Trump after endorsing the presidential hopeful at a recent rally in the Bronx, N.Y.

Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow Cosign Trump

On Thursday (May 23), Donald Trump hosted a campaign rally at Crotona Park in the South Bronx. Two of Trump's special guests included Brooklyn rappers Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow, who took the stage and cosigned the twice-impeached former POTUS. After being invited on stage, Sheff offered some kind words for Trump.

"They always gon' whisper your accomplishments and shout your failures," Sheff told the crowd as Sleepy stood behind him. "Trump gon' shout the wins for all of us."

Sheff G Advocates for Trump While Fighting Serious Charges

Sheff and Sleepy's appearance at the N.Y.C. campaign rally comes just a month after Sheff was released from jail on bail after serving 14 months.

He announced his release via a post on social media that read, "10 MILL BOND , 1.5 MILL CASH BAIL WAS THE TICKET[!!], BAIL PAID SAME DAY ARE YOU DUMB, SHEFF G BACK...NEW YORK...WE F**KING LITTTTT THEY COUNTED ME OUT[!!] THEY THOUGHT I WAS DONE , PEACE AND LOVE TO YALL LOL[.]"

Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow are among 32 alleged gang members who were charged in Brooklyn, N.Y. with over 140 counts including conspiracy to commit murder last May. Prosecutors are accusing the men of being members of the 8 Trey Crips gang and its affiliate, the 9 Ways gang, and have charged them with a dozen shootings that involve 13 victims, including one fatality and three innocent bystanders.

Considering the charges they have hanging over their heads, this makes the rappers an interesting choice to be paraded out by Trump. Then again, maybe not, as the former Commander-in-Chief has his own legal issues in abundance.

Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow join the over a dozen rappers who are still showing support for Trump in his upcoming presidential run.

Check out Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow endorsing Donald Trump at a rally in the Bronx below.

Watch Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow Cosign Trump for President