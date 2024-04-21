Sheff G Released From Jail After 14 Months

After 14 months of incarceration, Sheff G has finally gained his freedom, having been released from jail last week.

Sheff G Released From Jail

After spending 14 months in jail, Sheff G was released from jail after posting a $1.5 million bond last week. On Sunday (April 21), Sheff G shared on his Instagram account a collage of videos and photos announcing his release from jail.

In the post's caption, Sheff G's wrote in all caps: "10 MILL BOND , 1.5 MILL CASH BAIL WAS THE TICKET[!!], BAIL PAID SAME DAY ARE YOU DUMB, SHEFF G BACK...NEW YORK...WE F**KING LITTTTT THEY COUNTED ME OUT[!!] THEY THOUGHT I WAS DONE , PEACE AND LOVE TO YALL LOL[.]"

Sheff also added: "WINNERSCIRCLE...IM W THE STARS BABY…YOU CAN COME AND EAT W US YOU AINT GOTTA STARVEE BABYYYYYYY."

According to New York City's Department of Corrections' website, Sheff G, born Michael Kyle Williams, was released from Otis Bantum Correctional Center in Bronx, N.Y., on Friday (April 19). The discharge reason was "Bail Paid." On Sheff's IG post, the Brooklyn drill rapper showed a check made out to NYC Department of Corrections for $1.5 million. His IG post can be viewed below.

What Was Sheff G Locked Up For?

Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow are among 32 alleged gang members who were charged in Brooklyn, N.Y. with over 140 counts including conspiracy to commit murder.

In May of 2023, the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office released a substantial 140-count indictment, which accused Sheff G and 31 others, including fellow rapper Sleepy Hallow, of perpetrating a series of criminal acts throughout Brooklyn.

Prosecutors believe the men are members of the 8 Trey Crips gang and its affiliate, the 9 Ways gang, and have charged them with 12 shootings that involve 13 victims, including one fatality and three innocent bystanders. Sheff and Sleepy, among others, are accused of "committing shootings, possessing guns, and using stolen cars during shootings, to eliminate rivals that included members of Folk Nation Gangster Disciples and ICG Babiiez."

Sheff G has specifically been accused of using "the earnings from his music career to fuel gun violence in Brooklyn, by offering money and giving expensive jewelry to those who commit acts of violence." The 25-year-old rapper is also accused of hosting a "lavish" dinner for other gang members in celebration of the killing of one of their rivals in 2020.

Although Sheff G has been incarcerated since 2023, his vocals appear on Fivio Foreign's latest single "Waiting" from his Pain & Love 2 mixtape.

