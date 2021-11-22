Video Surfaces of Sheff G Hitting Woman’s Car in High-Speed Police Chase – Watch

Video footage has surfaced online of Sheff G swiping the bumper off a woman's car during a high-speed chase in Long Island, N.Y. last year.

According to court documents obtained by XXL on Monday (Nov. 22), a woman named Alexia Friend filed a lawsuit against the Brooklyn rapper, born Michael Kyle Williams, on Oct. 15, 2020. The video footage of the incident emerged yesterday (Nov. 21) via the New York Daily News.

In the legal filing, Friend accused the 23-year-old artist of striking her 2020 Cadillac SUV on the right side with his 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 around 2:50 p.m. on Oct. 15, 2020, at the intersection of Kings Point Road and Steamboat Road in Great Neck, N.Y. Friend notes that Sheff G's "recklessness, carelessness and negligence" caused her to "suffer severe and permanent injuries."

The lawsuit goes on to include that the "Run It Up" rhymer lost control of his vehicle after "failing to apply the brakes in a timely fashion," "failing to stop at a stop sign," by speeding, "failing to maintain proper distance" and "failing to keep a proper eye on the roadway and other vehicles." Sheff G, who was operating the SUV at a high speed—as seen in the video footage—also "failed to yield" to Friend's car, which was already at the intersection, failed to "properly navigate" his vehicle and utilize his horn, brakes or other devices.

Sheff G ultimately crashed into a tree following the collision.

In the video, the drill rapper is seen going at an unknown speed, clearly far above the speed limit, and hits the front of a vehicle in the intersection after flying through a stop sign. The vehicles were only inches from a head-on collision.

According to the documents, Friend was going 10 miles per hour as she proceeded through the intersection after stopping. As for Sheff G, after losing control, his Benz truck skidded approximately 220 feet until it hit a sign post and shrubs on the front lawn of a home located on Kings Point Road. His SUV was impounded by the Nassau County Police Department for evidence. Friend's car was also towed away from the scene.

It's unclear what sparked the high-speed pursuit between Sheff and the Nassau County Police Department.

The lawsuit says that Alexia Friend sustained "severe and permanent" injuries to her neck, bilateral shoulders, bilateral elbows, bilateral wrists and other injuries such as cervical disc herniations, disc bulges with impingement on the spinal cord and annual tear with reduced range motion and more.

The ailments Friend has suffered required medical attention as well as physical therapy and rehabilitation.

Other injuries listed includes fractures, a permanent loss of use of body organ or member, a significant limitation of use of body function or system and a medical determined injury or impairment of a non-permanent nature, which prevented Friend from performing customary duties for at least 90 days during the 180 days that immediately followed the incident.

Alexia Friend is seeking the extent of her damages, which she is requesting be determined by a jury at trial, as well as attorney's fees.

Sheff G hasn't been having the best year. Back in July, Sheff was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony. At the time, he was booked at the Otis Bantum Correctional Center in East Elmhurst, N.Y. His bail was also remanded.

He's remained behind bars and according to the New York Daily News today, he was sentenced to two years in prison back on Oct. 20 after pleading guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. He's currently housed at Robert N. Davoren Center, also located in the East Elmhurst section of Queens, N.Y.

Both facilities are on Rikers Island.

In January of this year, Sheff G was arrested for driving with no front or rear license plates, excessive window tints and making an illegal U-turn after failing to stop at a red light while speeding.

When Sheff was stopped by police, his car was searched, in which marijuana was found as well as a stolen loaded .45 caliber handgun.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Sheff G for a statement.

See the video footage of the incident below.