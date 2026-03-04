Sheff G Shows Off His Muscles in New Prison Photos

Sheff G is flexing his muscles in new prison photos that surfaced online.

On Tuesday (March 3), Sheff G's Instagram account shared photos of the rapper from prison showing him smiling and in good health. In the pics, which can be viewed below, the Brooklyn drill rapper is posing for the camera and flexing his muscles.

In one photo, it appears Sheff is showing off his gold necklace while rocking a polo shirt, work pant and crispy white sneakers. In another picture, the "Butterflies" rhymer is all smiles and wearing a gold watch and necklace, while wearing a white T-shirt, navy work pant and white sneakers.

In the caption, Sheff G promises fans that when he gets out "everything lit." He also announced that he's dropping a new single on Friday (March 6) called "Baby I" featuring fellow drill rapper Sleepy Hallow.

"I can't fumble ish, whole world is Waiting on me," he wrote in part. "And it feel sooooo [smiling face emoji] lol."

"Shout out my fans, I love y'all," he continued. "When I come back everything lit [blue heart emoji]."

"Make sure you happy in real life, not just for the internet," he added. "I got so much surprises for y'all, stay tuned."

Last October, Sheff G was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of attempted murder and conspiracy. In January of 2026, Sheff learned that he would not receive credit for time served, as his attorney had previously informed him, and he must serve out his full sentence.

Sheff G is currently incarcerated at Marcy Correctional Facility in Marcy, N.Y.

