Sheff G Turns Himself In to Serve Five-Year Prison Sentence

Sheff G turned himself in to begin serving a five-year prison sentence for attempted murder and conspiracy charges today.

On Wednesday (Oct. 1), Sheff G, born Michael Williams, showed up at the State Supreme Court in New York City with his friends, family, girlfriend and lawyer in tow to be sentenced and begin his bid. Fox 5 New York caught up with the rapper as he was entering the building and he offered some parting shots to fans.

"Stay safe, be safe, play safe," Sheff said. "And do everything that you dream about."

In March, Sheff G pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder and second and fourth-degree conspiracy after he was charged in May of 2023 for his involvement in crimes connected with his membership in the Crips and Nine Ways gang.

Authorities charged the group with 12 shootings that involved over a dozen victims, including three innocent bystanders. Prosecutors say Sheff G used "the earnings from his music career to fuel gun violence in Brooklyn by offering money and giving expensive jewelry to those who commit acts of violence."

In exchange for his plea, Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Danny Chun handed down a five-year sentence. Sheff was originally slated to be sentenced on Aug. 13.

Sheff G was the 17th of 32 defendants to plead guilty in the state RICO case. Sleepy Hallow was also charged in the indictment. His case is still pending.

Watch Fox 5 New York's Coverage of Sheff G's Sentencing Hearing