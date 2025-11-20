Sheff G Claims He’s Being Treated Inhumanely in Prison, Asks Fans for Help

Sheff G claims he's being treated inhumanely at the Marcy Correctional Facility in Brooklyn, N.Y., and is asking fans to help.

On Wednesday (Nov. 19), the Brooklyn rapper, who is serving a five-year sentence for attempted murder and conspiracy charges, shared multiple posts on his Instagram Story telling fans he is in dire straits.

"Marcy Correctional Facility is holding me and kicking me out of general population and putting me in the handicap dorm," he typed. "It's against my rights and they threatening me about being a rapper.

He also claimed he was handcuffed outside in the cold for two hours for no reason. In a follow-up post, he shared the phone number of the facility and urged his fans to call and complain.

"There are people who are sick people who have lost control to bowel movement so they are [pooping] in the beds and all in the shower and some people are filling piss in a bottle and throwing it in the same sink they are telling up to brush out teeth and wash our face," he added. "This is inhumane and unjust."

Sheff G turned himself in to begin serving his sentence on Oct. 1, after pleading guilty to the RICO-related charges back in March.

XXL has reached out to the Marcy Correctional Facility and Sheff G's attorney for comment.

See Sheff G's Instagram Story Posts About Allegedly Being Mistreated in Prison