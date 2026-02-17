Sheff G Shares New Rap on Prison Call: ‘I Won’t Quit or Forfeit’

Sheff G shares a new rap from behind bars.

On Monday (Feb. 16), the incarcerated New York rapper shared a post on Instagram, which shows a recording of a jail call with Sheff. In the call, Sheff is rapping the words to a new song a capella about his time in prison.

"This jail time got em forgetting the wins that I led/So many lies out the mouths of backstabbers I fed," he raps. "They said they’ll be there for me that was just words being said/Same ones went fleeing, disappeared once they siezed me instead/But I’ll be back like Arnold Schwarzenegger/Take off all my toes, still catch me standing tall regardless/Cuz i won’t quit or forfeit huh."

Last October, Sheff G was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder and conspiracy charges. He has since been active on social media. He has shared multiple screenshots showing that he has wired his girlfriend thousands of dollars since his incarceration.

In November, he shared a message saying he is being treated inhumanely.

"Marcy Correctional Facility is holding me and kicking me out of general population and putting me in the handicap dorm," he typed. "It's against my rights and they threatening me about being a rapper."

Last month, Sheff revealed he would not get credit for time served, as he was previously told by his attorney, and must serve his entire sentence.

Listen to Sheff's G Rap From Prison

