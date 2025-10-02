Sheff G Gives His Girlfriend $50,000 Before Heading to Prison

Sheff G gifted his girlfriend with $50,000 before turning himself in to serve a five-year prison bid.

On Tuesday (Sept. 30), a day before the Brooklyn rapper was officially sentenced and sent to prison after pleading guilty in a gang RICO case, Sheff shared a post on Instagram. The post featured a carousel of photos and videos, some of which documented his recent birthday party. One slide shows a wire transfer receipt for $49,900. Sheff tagged his girlfriend in the post: "Happy Birthday twin."

Sheff also notified his fans that he will still be releasing new music from behind the wall.

“To my fans, check the last slides, I got enough songs/albums to carry yall through this bid," he captioned the post, referencing a slide that shows he has four albums ready to go. "I got yall … musically I will still be here with yall .. I’ll be right back. ( FREE ME )."

Sheff was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday (Oct. 1), after pleading guilty to attempted murder and conspiracy charges related to a 2023 gang indictment in March. He will serve out his sentence at Eric M. Taylor Center in East Elmhurst, N.Y.

See Sheff G's Posts About Giving His Girlfriend $50,000 and New Music