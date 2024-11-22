Ice Cube, Finesse2tymes, Skilla Baby and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

As 2024 winds down, there are no shortage of new hip-hop releases. This week, a West Coast G.O.A.T. drops his first solo album since 2018, a Memphis rapper shows he's battle-tested on his latest project, an XXL Freshman from Detroit drops the third volume of a popular mixtape series and more.

Ice Cube Returns With Man Down Album

Ice Cube adds to his music legacy on the new album Man Down. Following a six-year album hiatus, Cube is back with a new 19-song LP. The former N.W.A rapper taps contemporaries Snoop Dogg, E-40, Too Short, Kurupt and others on the return album, which features the single "Ego Maniacs" featuring Killer Mike and Busta Rhymes. "When you think Ice Cube, you think West Coast flavor—Man Down hits with that same OG vibe," Cube recently commented about the album on Instagram.

Finesse2tymes Reveals the Art of War Album

Finesse2tymes is back in the field after not releasing a new project in 2023. F2T closes out 2024 on a high note by dropping Art of War. The two-disc release comes in at 22 songs and features Rick Ross, Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, Lul Tyler and more. "I been waiting A year in a half to give yall the 'Art Of War." Finesse recently shared on social media. "I wrote 90% of this while I was locked up , The scary part is , Everything I wrote became true. The envy, the jealousy, it was more treacherous than I thought."

Skilla Baby Sells Crack Music 3 Mixtape

Skilla Baby adds to his 2024 run with the third installment of his Crack Music mixtape series. The Detroit rapper dropped The Coldest and The Coldest deluxe albums earlier this year and keeps the momentum going with Crack Music 3, the 16-song follow-up, which boasts guest spots from Tee Grizzley, fellow XXL Freshmen Hunxho, 4batz and others.

Check out all the new projects this week from Boldy James, Sheff G, YTB Fatt and more below.