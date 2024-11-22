Ice Cube, Finesse2tymes, Skilla Baby and More &#8211; New Hip-Hop Projects

Ice Cube, Finesse2tymes, Skilla Baby and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

Mob Ties/Bread Winner/Atlantic / Lench Mob Records/Hitmaker Distro / Geffen Records

As 2024 winds down, there are no shortage of new hip-hop releases. This week, a West Coast G.O.A.T. drops his first solo album since 2018, a Memphis rapper shows he's battle-tested on his latest project, an XXL Freshman from Detroit drops the third volume of a popular mixtape series and more.

Ice Cube Returns With Man Down Album

Ice Cube adds to his music legacy on the new album Man Down. Following a six-year album hiatus, Cube is back with a new 19-song LP. The former N.W.A rapper taps contemporaries Snoop Dogg, E-40, Too Short, Kurupt and others on the return album, which features the single "Ego Maniacs" featuring Killer Mike and Busta Rhymes. "When you think Ice Cube, you think West Coast flavor—Man Down hits with that same OG vibe," Cube recently commented about the album on Instagram.

Read More: Hip-Hop's Biggest First-Week Sales for Projects in 2024

Finesse2tymes Reveals the Art of War Album

Finesse2tymes is back in the field after not releasing a new project in 2023. F2T closes out 2024 on a high note by dropping Art of War. The two-disc release comes in at 22 songs and features Rick Ross, Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, Lul Tyler and more. "I been waiting A year in a half to give yall the 'Art Of War." Finesse recently shared on social media. "I wrote 90% of this while I was locked up , The scary part is , Everything I wrote became true. The envy, the jealousy, it was more treacherous than I thought."

Read More: Is Drill Music Endangered?

Skilla Baby Sells Crack Music 3 Mixtape

Skilla Baby adds to his 2024 run with the third installment of his Crack Music mixtape series. The Detroit rapper dropped The Coldest and The Coldest deluxe albums earlier this year and keeps the momentum going with Crack Music 3, the 16-song follow-up, which boasts guest spots from Tee Grizzley, fellow XXL Freshmen Hunxho, 4batz and others.

Check out all the new projects this week from Boldy James, Sheff G, YTB Fatt and more below.

  • Man Down

    Ice Cube
    Lnech Mob Records / Hitmaker Distro
    loading...

  • Art of War

    Finesse2tymes
    Mob Ties/Bread Winner/Atlantic
    loading...

  • Crack Music 3

    Skilla Baby

  • The Richest Foxx

    YTB Fatt
    Loaf Boyz Ventures / 10k Projects
    loading...

  • The Bricktionary

    Boldy James and Harry Fraud
    Boldy James/EMPIRE
    loading...

  • Proud of Me

    Sheff G
    Winner's Circle Ent. / RCA Records
    loading...

  • Tribe

    Made Men Mafia
    Hitmaker Music Group / Made Men Movement
    loading...

  • It'll Make Sense Later

    Eric Bellinger
    All Wins Ent. / FTS Global Management
    loading...

  • Angel Eyes

    Kenny Mason
    RCA Records
    loading...

  • I'll Always Come Find You Deluxe

    Blxst
    Red Bull Records / Evgles LLC
    loading...

  • Legend Deluxe

    Mo3
    H$M Music / Empire
    loading...

  • Crip James

    G Perico
    Perico's Innerprize LLC / Empire
    loading...

  • Real Striker Music

    Babyfxce E
    Atlantic
    loading...

  • 4th Quater Sh*t Talking

    Bfb Da Packman
    The Lunch Crew Company
    loading...

  • Can't Stop, Won't Stop 2

    Rucci
    Mackk & Company / Empire
    loading...

  • Merciless

    Ice-T as Body Count
    Century Media Records
    loading...

See Every Rapper Nominated for a 2025 Grammy Award

Filed Under: Babyfxce E, Bangers, Bfb Da Packman, Blxst, Boldy James, Duke Deuce, Eric Bellinger, Finesse2tymes, G Perico, Harry Fraud, Ice Cube, Ice-T, Kenny Mason, Mo3, Rucci, Sheff G, Skilla Baby, YTB Fatt
Categories: Music, New Music, News

More From XXL