December 2024 New Music Releases

It's approaching the last call for hip-hop artists still hoping to make a mark on 2024. Some of rap's most well-known names are closing out the year with a bang.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Preps I Just Got a Lot on My Shoulders Album

YoungBoy Never Broke Again's legal issues have been the topic of recent headlines involving the Louisiana rapper. However, he's closing out the year by releasing new music in the form of his latest LP I Just Got a Lot on My Shoulders. Scheduled to drop on Dec. 8, this is the prolific rapper's first project of 2024. Half of the 16-song album has already been released via singles YB has been dropping throughout the year. It might be the last album we get from Top for a while as he recently agreed to serve a 27-month prison bid in connection to his prescription fraud case, which he was arrested for in April.

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre Reunite for Missionary Album

It's been a long time coming. Thirty-one years after the release of Snoop Dogg's debut Doggystyle album, he and Dr. Dre reunite on the new LP Missionary. Snoop announced the album back in 2022. However, the project has been delayed multiple times. Now, it is set to drop on Dec. 13. The 15-song album will feature guest appearances from Eminem, 50 Cent, Method Man, BJ The Chicago Kid and more, and include the lead single "Gorgeous" featuring Jhene Aiko.

DMX's Let Us Pray: Chapter X Arrives

DMX's legacy continues with the release of the late rapper's latest project Let Us Pray: Chapter X. Consisting of eight tracks, including four songs and four instrumentals, Dark Man X's latest posthumous release contains the previously released single "Favor" featuring Killer Mike, Mary Mary and the RoyzNoyz Orchestra. Snoop Dogg, Lecrae and others also make guest appearances. This is X's second posthumous release following Exodus, which came out in May of 2021.

