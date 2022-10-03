Snoop Dogg Announces New Album Missionary Produced by Dr. Dre

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are one of the most iconic rapper-producer duos in hip-hop and the two West Coast legends are linking up once again for a new album.

On Sept. 30, Snoop Dogg was the guest on sports commentator Stephen A. Smith's podcast, Know Mercy With Stephen A. Smith. During the chat, Snoop talked about his three-decade plus relationship with Dre and revealed the two have been working on a new album that will be complete by next month.

"You're the first one to hear this. Me and Dr. Dre been working on an album for the past two months and it will be done in November," Snoop Dogg said at the 34:50-mark of the interview. "And its produced by Dr. Dre. It's our 30th anniversary to Doggystyle. And the name of the album is Missionary."

When questioned by Stephen A. Smith about the meaning behind the title, Snoop responded, "The first album is Doggystyle," referencing the sexual positions of the same name.

Snoop Dogg burst onto the scene under the tutelage of Dr. Dre in 1992 on the soundtrack cut "Deep Cover." They would go on put out Snoop's classic debut solo album Doggystyle the following November, which is entirely produced by Dre, and cemented Snoop Dogg as one of the biggest artists in the game.

Their bond has remained strong, as they've frequently collaborated over the years, despite Dre's sparse output recently. Dr. Dre famously brought out Snoop Dogg for his award-winning Super Bowl LVI halftime show performance earlier this year.

Now the question remains, are we ever going to get a new album from Dr. Dre? Fans are still waiting patiently for Dr. Dre's elusive Detox album. As early as last January, there was speculation that Dre was still working on the project.

Listen to the Stephen A. Smith's Entire Interview With Snoop Dogg Below