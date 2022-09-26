Dr. Dre Gives Rihanna Advice Following Her Super Bowl Halftime Show Announcement

Rihanna has been announced as the performer at next year's Super Bowl LVII halftime show and Dr. Dre has some pointers for the billionaire pop star.

On Sunday (Sept. 25), Rihanna confirmed via Instagram she would be following in Dre's footsteps as the headliner of the NFL's biggest event of the year. The Aftermath founder talked with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1 on Sunday, where he spoke about the big news.

"Oh, my God. Let me tell you something, man. I actually just got the news that Rihanna’s going to do [the Super Bowl LVII halftime show] and I’m a super fan of Rihanna," Dr. Dre said. "I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do."

"I just like her and what she does and her get down and how she approaches her artistry and the whole nine. It’s fantastic," Dre continued. "[Rihanna] has the opportunity to really blow us away. I know we set the bar extremely high."

Now speaking from experience, Dr. Dre also offered some advice.

"Put the right people around you and have fun. That’s basically what it is—making sure you have the right creative people around you," he added.

Dr. Dre's Super Bowl LVI halftime show performance in February, which featured guest appearances from Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige, won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) earlier this month. The star-studded showcase has been lauded as one of the best in recent memory.

"All of these people came through for me and everybody was extremely enthusiastic about the show," Dre added about his experience. "We had a good time, although it’s a lot of things and a lot of people you have to depend on. So it is an extreme amount of pressure, but it’s fun at the same time. When it’s done, it’s like goosebumps, bro. I got goosebumps, especially from the reaction that we got from the show, and especially being able to do the show with all of my friends."

While fans have been waiting patiently, Rihanna hasn't released an album since 2016's Anti. In May, she welcomed a baby with A$AP Rocky.

Super Bowl LVII is set to take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Feb. 12, 2023.

Watch the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Below