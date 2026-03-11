Dr. Dre Sells Massive Malibu Beach House for $16.5 Million

Dr. Dre sells his massive Malibu beach house for $16.5 million.

According to a Zillow listing, Dr. Dre's gorgeous Malibu beach house was sold on March 3 for $16.5 million. The tri-level spacious home, which was originally built in 1993, boasts a private oceanfront deck, gym, studio and more.

The newfound hip-hop billionaire and Beats co-founder initially bought the nearly 9,000-square-foot massive house back in 2000 for $4.8 million. In 2022, Dre put the house up for sale at $20 million, according to Architectural Digest.

The beautiful property is located at Carbon Beach, a beachfront district nicknamed "Billionaire’s Beach" because of the super-rich homeowners who live there. The house boasts six bedrooms and seven bathrooms along with a sauna and a hot tub. There's also a private patio and another balcony with a firepit.

The contemporary-style kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, black marble countertops, blonde wood cabins as well as a cozy dinette area. Adjacent to the kitchen is a spacious living room, which boasts panoramic Pacific Ocean views through several huge glass windows and includes a wood-burning fireplace. The home also features an entertainment area, complete with a pool table and a liquor bar.

Other amenities of Dre's Malibu abode includes, of course, a recording studio with sound-proof walls and windows, an exercise room and a home office.

Dr. Dre has plenty of money now to buy himself a new beachfront retreat. On Tuesday (March 10), Forbes released its updated The Richest People in the World list and the hip-hop producer made the cut for the first time, with a net worth of $1 billion. Most of the veteran hitmaker's revenue came from music and his Beats headphone empire.

Dre is now the 3,332 richest person on the planet, tied with R&B superstar Beyoncé. The new ranking makes Dr. Dre the second-richest hip-hop artist (behind Jay-Z) and only the sixth musician on the list.

Check out Dr. Dre's massive Malibu house below.

