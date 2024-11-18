YoungBoy Never Broke Again has reportedly pleaded guilty to 10 counts in connection to his Utah prescription fraud ring case.

NBA YoungBoy Enters Guilty Plea

On Monday (Nov. 18), NBA YoungBoy appeared in a Cache County, Utah courtroom where he pleaded guilty to charges of running an illegal scheme of obtaining large quantities of prescription drugs. According to ABC 4 Utah, the Louisana rapper pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree felony identity fraud, two counts of third-degree felony forgery and six counts of misdemeanor unlawful pharmacy conduct. YB, born Kentrell Gaulden, pleaded "no contest" to the remaining 36 charges.

As part of the plea deal, the four felony charges were reduced to Class A misdemeanors. Logan District Judge Spencer Walsh agreed to suspend a prison sentence and YB was ordered to pay a $25,000 fine. The judge cited his lack of a sentence as due to YB already agreeing to serve just over two years in prison and 60 months of probation in a related federal case in another jurisdiction back in September.

YB was arrested at his Huntsville, Utah home back in April and charged in Weber County, Utah and Cache County, Utah with running a prescription fraud ring out of his home. Authorities say the rapper would pose as a doctor and use real people's names and birthdates to call in prescription drugs that his associates would then pick up from area pharmacies.

During the hearing, Judge Walsh urged YB to take advantage of his bright future following his release.

“I’m sure that in your future, once you’re done with your federal prison time, you can be really successful on federal probation and have a really bright future where you can reach your full potential in every aspect of your life," Judge Walsh said.

YB still has an open federal gun case in Louisiana. He recently announced he will be dropping the new album I Just Got a Lot on My Shoulders on Dec. 6.

XXL has reached out to NBA YoungBoy's attorney and the Utah State Attorney's Office for comment.