Sheff G Arrested for Felony Gun Possession

Sheff G is sitting in a New York City jail after being arrested last week on a felony gun charge.

According to arrest documents obtained by XXL, the 22-year-old Brooklyn drill rapper, born Michael Williams, was arrested on July 15 for criminal possession of a weapon, which is a Class C felony. He was booked into the Otis Bantum Correctional Center in East Elmhurst, N.Y. The "No Suburban" rapper's bail was remanded, which means he will have to stay behind bars until he sees a judge on his next court date on Aug. 18.

On Sunday (July 18), Sheff confirmed his arrest on Instagram, promoting a new single that is set to drop on Friday (July 24), along with the hashtag #FreeMe.

XXL has reached out to Sheff G's team and the New York City Police Department for comment.

nyc.gov

Sheff_G via Instagram

This is the second time this year Sheff G has been arrested for gun possession. In January, he was reportedly busted in East Flatbush, N.Y. with a loaded .45-caliber handgun after being stopped for making an illegal U-turn. In that incident, he was charged with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon and two traffic violations.

Sheff's most recent arrest came the same day that his Winners Circle Entertainment signee Eli Fross was arrested for a brazen Times Square shooting. Fross, born Elijah Quamina, is currently facing attempted murder and weapons charges. The rapper has since been released on $100,000 bail. He is accused of shooting at a man several times during an alleged road rage incident. It is unclear if either incident is related.

Sheff is a staple in the Brooklyn drill movement and had a big year in 2020, dropping the projects Proud of Me Now and One and Only. Last month, he released the new single "Start Some Shyt."