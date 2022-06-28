July 2022 New Music Releases

Now that it's the halfway point of 2022, the first six months of the year have featured the return of Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Future and The Weeknd, a surprise album from Drake and more. As the weather continues to heat up, there's incoming pressure from some of your favorite artists in the month of July.

After talks of retirement, The Game still has a lot left in the tank. The Compton, Calif. rapper will release his new album, Drillmatic: Mind vs. Heart, in July. The new LP from Chuck is executive produced by Hit-Boy, who has been killing the game recently. Initially set to drop on June 17, the Drillmatic release date was moved forward to this month. The new Game album features the single "Eazy" with Kanye West as well as the recently released single "Violence."

Game has definitely been making a lot of noise on his recent press run for the new album, sparking controversy during multiple interviews. During a sit-down with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson’s All the Smoke podcast in May, Game stated definitively that he is a better rapper than Eminem. He also revisited his beef with 50 Cent by claiming he was paid to shut down his G-Unot campaign during the height of his beef with Fif.

Rico Nasty will come through with her new project Las Ruinas on July 22. This will be the DMV rhymer's first offering since the release of her 2020 debut album, Nightmare Vacation. The latest release from Rico will contain 16 songs including the singles "Intrusive," "Black Punk" and "Vaderz" featuring Bktherula. Fans can expect this to be her most "experimental and vulnerable" effort to date.

"My New project Las Ruinas Coming In JULY," the 2019 XXL Freshman recently commented on Twitter. "My most experimental and vulnerable body of work yet. Thank you to everyone involved in bringing this to life."

"This project is really my baby," she added on Instagram. "And everyone who helped me make it will always be special to me. I can’t wait to share it with you guys."

The $uicideboy$ are back with their first LP for 2022, Sing Me a Lullaby My Sweet Temptation. Ruby Da Cherry and Scrim will drop the album on the July 29. Recent singles from the New Orleans rap duo include "Escape From Babylon" and "The Evil That Men Do." They'll close out the month with the upcoming effort, which will feature 13 new tracks. This marks their third album following 2021's Long Term Effects of Suffering. $uicideboy$ will also embark on the 40-city nationwide Grey Day Tour with Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, JPEGMAFIA, Knocked Loose, Code Orange and Maxo Kream. The performance trek kicked off in June and ends in October. You can purchase $uicideboy$'s Grey Day Tour tickets here.

See more July 2022 new music releases from RZA, B.o.B and Bino Rideaux, among others below.