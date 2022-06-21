Kid Cudi Announces Headlining Tour With Don Toliver, Denzel Curry and Others

Kid Cudi is linking up with Don Toliver and Denzel Curry for a headlining tour that kicks off this summer.

On Tuesday (June 21), Kid Cudi hit up Twitter to let his loyal fan base know that he and notable artists like Don Toliver, Denzel Curry, 070 Shake and Strick are gearing up to trot the globe. In a tweet that has since racked up over 20,000 likes and well over 6,000 retweets, Kid Cudi announced his To the Moon World Tour, which kicks off in Canada on Aug. 16. Tickets to Kid Cudi's To the Moon World Tour can be bought here starting Fri., June 24.

True to its name, the 27-date world tour will hit stages in a total of nine countries on three continents, which include stops in Los Angeles, New York City, Tokyo and Paris before wrapping up in Milan, Italy on Nov. 22.

The announcement of the expansive tour comes immediately on the heels of the "Pursuit of Happiness" rap-crooner unveiling his first-ever Moon Man's Landing Festival, which goes down on Sept. 17 in Kid Cudi's home city of Cleveland, Ohio. Aside from Cudi himself and the aforementioned artists slated to be on the world tour, the Moon Man Landing Festival's lineup is stacked with some of hip-hop's biggest and brightest artists including Pusha T, Playboi Carti, Mike Dean and plenty more.

Cudder also utilized his massive presence on Twitter to announce the festival back on June 17, with a detailed graphic poster and the caption, "See [you] Sept. 17th."

2022 is lining up to be a wildly productive year for the Kid Cudi, as both the To the Moon World Tour and the Moon Man's Landing Festival will be in support of Entergalactic, a new full-length album from Cudi that will uniquely accompany an animated Netflix series of the same name. The LP and the series drop on Sept. 30. The album version of Entergalactic will include Kid Cudi's latest single, "Do What I Want," which came out on June 10 and was produced by Take A Daytrip.

Check out the full list of dates for Kid Cudi's upcoming To the Moon World Tour below.

Kid Cudi's To the Moon World Tour Dates

Aug. 16 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena

Aug. 18 - Portland, Ore. - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Aug. 19 - Seattle, Wash. - Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 21 - Oakland, Calif. - Oakland Arena

Aug. 23 - San Diego, Calif. - Pechanga Arena

Aug. 24 - Los Angeles, Calif. - The Kia Forum

Aug. 25 - Phoenix, Ariz. - Footprint Center

Aug. 27 - Denver, Colo. - Ball Arena

Aug. 30 - Dallas, Texas - American Airlines Center

Aug. 31 - Austin, Texas - Moody Center

Sep. 1 - Houston, Texas - Toyota Center

Sep. 4 - Miami, Fla. - FTX Arena

Sep. 6 - Atlanta, Ga. - State Farm Arena

Sep. 8 - Washington D.C. - Capital One Arena

Sep. 9 - Philadelphia, Pa. - Wells Fargo Center

Sep. 10 - Boston, Mass. - TD Garden

Sep. 12 - Brooklyn, N.Y. - Barclays Center

Sep. 16 - Chicago, Ill. - United Center

Sep. 17 - Cleveland, Ohio - Moon Man’s Landing

Oct. 17 - Tokyo, Japan - Toyosu PIT

Nov. 12 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall

Nov. 13 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

Nov. 15 - London, U.K. - The O2

Nov. 17 - Brussels, Belgium - Palais 12

Nov. 20 - Paris, France - Zenith

Nov. 22 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique