Kid Cudi is taking a leap from acting to directing. The Cleveland rapper has announced that he's directing his very first movie for Netflix, with Jay-Z serving as a producer.

On Tuesday (March 22), Cudder shared his exciting news on his Instagram account. The post featured an image of a reddish cloudy sky with the typographic words "Teddy" written across. In the caption, Cudi expressed his excitement about directing his first feature film.

"Ok. I've been waitin to tell you all about this for a long long time," he begins his message. "This year im directing my first feature film 'Teddy' at Netflix which I wrote and will also be starring. This is a story I started writing in 2013 because I always wanted to write my own movie, so I said fuck it and started doing it."

The "Day 'n' Nite" rapper went into detail of the long hours and ongoing development to get his project off the ground. He also described what the movie is all about.

"(MESSAGE!) The road has been long, from it being a tv show for years to finally being a film. So it means so fuckin much to finally be able to bring it to the screen next year, and I cant wait for u all to meet Teddy, his friends, his family and take a walk in his world for a bit," he explained. "If I could sum up what the movie is about in one sentence, id say this: It's as if I took the song 'Pursuit of Happiness' and wrote a movie about it. I added a lot of my own personal struggles and experiences in it, so this film is very close to my heart. I know, that deep down, this movie will help people in the same ways my music has. Im continuing my mission. Now this is a comedy, but It wouldn't be me if I didn't sprinkle some real shit in there. Its trippy, its fun, its sad, its life."

Finally, Cudi added some more great news on who is helping him produce the flick.

"The film is produced by the almighty Jeymes Samuel, Shawn "Jay Z" Carter, James Lassiter, MAD SOLAR and BRON," he revealed. "Special shout out to the homie Tendo Nagenda and Netflix for seeing the vision!!"

"The next chapter begins...," he concluded adding a prayer emoji, a peace emoji, and a sparkling heart emoji.

Cudi also shared his good news with fans on his Twitter page.

Netflix, who is co-producing Cudi’s film, is eager to get started on the project.

"So ready," tweeted Netflix’s Strong Black Lead Twitter account along with a fire emoji.

Cudi’s song "The Pursuit of Happiness" is from his 2009 debut album, Man on the Moon: The End of Day and is a favorite among his die-hard fans.

The 38-year-old rhymer is very familiar with working on both television and film sets. Cudi started his acting career with a recurring role on HBO’s How to Make It in America in 2010. From there he appeared in several TV shows including Entourage, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Westworld. Among his film roles include Bill & Ted Face the Music, Crisis and Don’t Look Up. Currently, Cudi can be seen rocking an Afro in the campy horror flick, X.