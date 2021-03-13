Kid Cudi Is Pissed at ‘Day ‘N’ Night’ TikTok Trend

UPDATE (MARCH 14):

Kid Cudi has now clarified his feelings about TikTok users adding his hit song "Day ’N' Nite" to a new trend after initially tweeting on Saturday (March 13) that he "don't fuck w what they did to my song on tik tok."

"Hey!! I wanna make things clear and this is the last time ima address it," Cudi posted in a tweet on Sunday (March 14). "The media has misconstrued my words. I am not 'pissed' or 'angry' as some articles are saying. I dont have a problem w tik tok at all and what kids do on there. When Memories and The Scotts went viral, i thought it was pretty cool. When I made Day n Nite, I wanted it to help people. I never imagined it would be used in a jokin manner. It threw me off a lil but. As long as the song is still helpin you guys and the lyrics aren't forgotten, keep doing your thing. Peace n Love yall!!"

ORIGINAL STORY:

Kid Cudi's breakout single "Day 'N' Night" is being co-opted for a new trend on TikTok and the rapper is not feeling it.

New music video trends posited by Gen Zers on TikTok have been making headlines recently, and this one finds users making use of Cudder's 2008 hit song for a new social media takeover. The trend features people using the part of the song where Cudi raps, "Now look at this," followed by a random clip of everything from a dog falling into a pool to a cat putting its paw into a fish bowl and falling down.

Despite the uptick in the song on the app padding the Ohio rapper's pockets, he is surprisingly upset over the TikTok videos. “I dont fuck w what they did to my song on tik tok takin out the lyrics," he tweeted on Friday (March 12). "We live in a strange time. Im not flattered."

Further letting it be known how he feels, he replied, "Very" to a fan noting that the new trend is wack.

Most of the TikTok videos are innocent in nature. There are even multiple TikTok pages dedicated to posting only "Now Look at This" clips, which feature mostly animal videos and other mild (by internet standards) clips. However, some are a bit more obscene.

On Saturday (March 13), Cudi responded to a fan who said he may be overreacting to the trend. “I don’t think I’m making it ‘deep’ by tweetin’ how I feel,” Cudi posted. “Now if I was ranting that’s another thing. Nothing wrong w me stating I don’t approve, plus if u are such a fan, u know my lyrics are most important to me. I’m passionate about my shit so idc who has a problem w that.”

Cudi isn't the only rapper to find himself at the head of a TikTok trend recently. Last month, some users on the app started a cancel Eminem campaign after bringing up the toxicity of some of his old lyrics. The Detroit rapper appeared to respond to the outcry last week.

See Hip-Hop Albums Turning Five in 2021