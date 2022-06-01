Jim Jones Claims He’s ‘Solely Responsible for Kid Cudi’s Career’

Jim Jones is giving himself credit as the person responsible for making Kid Cudi the rap star he is today.

On May 28, Capo and Maino appeared on DJ Superstar's VIP Saturdays show on SiriusXM to promote their Lobby Boyz album. During the sit-down, Jim Jones made the revelation that he is the reason for Kid Cudi's rap fame. Jones recalled how he initially met Cudi at the Koch Records office, where Jones was signed at the time.

“Kid Cudi was nobody,” Jim Jones said. “He worked in a fucking store under Koch Records. I was signed to Koch Records. I didn’t even know Kid Cudi worked down there. Lisa Brunson nephew at the time was doing some work for me in my studio, and he’s like, ‘Yo, I manage these video directors, and I want them to shoot a video for you,’ and shit like that. I’m like, ‘Show me the video.’ They showed me the video, ended up being a Kid Cudi video that they shot for free for him.”

He continued, “They like, ‘This is the kid that works in the fucking rock and roll store under Koch. They just did it for him,’ and I was like, ‘Give me the record, and I’ll let y’all shoot me a video.’ They got me the record. I did the record. They shot the video.”

Jones said he was initially on Cudi's breakout single "Day 'N' Night," which he says he first uploaded online.

“I put it on YouTube. Somebody at Hot 97 ripped it off of YouTube and started playing it at Hot 97,” Jones added. “When he got his deal, they took me off the record and went for ads without me on the record. DJ Cassidy did that, you dig. You know I bumped into him, but that’s my man, though. It’s always a joke, though, but it happens like that. I’m solely responsible for Kid Cudi’s career. You can go tell him that, and he’s going to tell you, ‘He’s right.'”

Kid Cudi has yet to concur or deny Jim Jones' claims.

Check out Jim Jones explaining how he is responsible for Kid Cudi's career below.