Jim Jones Goes Off Inside Gucci Store, Alleges Racial Profiling – Watch

Jim Jones is not happy with the customer service he received at a Gucci store in New York City.

On Tuesday (Feb. 8), Jim went on his Instagram to air his grievances with a Gucci store that he and his crew visited on 5th Avenue in Manhattan. "We been in Gucci for about an hour, right? And we in Gucci in the VIP," he began. "Since we came in here, haven't nobody came and show us no courtesy, no amenities, no nothing. Period. Not even a drink of water."

"I asked to speak to a manager," he continued while walking around the store. "Sent me a Black guy out here to start telling me some bullshit. So they got the Black guy racial profiling on Black people. I asked to a manager bigger than him. Everybody disappeared, ain't nobody come out yet."

"I still ain't get no sparkling water," lamented, Capo, who dropped his Gangsta Grillz mixtape We Set the Trends with DJ Drama last month. "I still ain't get no campaign. I still ain't get nothing."

"I'm tired of this," he later added. "We spending all this money as entertainers inside these stores. They hire these Black people, and these Black people are more racist than White people when they get they job inside of Gucci."

Jim also captioned the video with a few additional thoughts. "And just like tht shit went bad in gucci I was more hurt tht th black people was treating us like tht more thn anything," he explained. "Very racy and all we wanted was some water sparkling water cause I was parched to be been shoppin for a long time. I’m usually drunk by time I leave stores like this cause they be servin tht Champaign smh."

"This man literally spent over 100k in there in th last 3 months and this is how they handle him nasty," the rapper added. "I told him leave tht Shit on th counter we out gucci be movin dusty. Lol Shit is hilarious it never stops."

Following the video from the Gucci store, Jones posted a video of himself and his crew inside a Bergdorf Goodman luxury department store where he was much more pleased. "Ask for @chrisoff5th if u shoppin at bergdorf," the Dipset member began. "They got th drip but most of all they got th hospitality and Champaign and bergdorf water and he ask me if I was hungry ok I’m gassin it now but they had th Champaign n sparkling water."

After Bergdorf, Jones posted yet another video, this time from a Louis Vuitton store where it appeared as though a full-blown party had broken out. "It was all love at louie V rip VIRGIL," he wrote in the caption. "@5ive_mics is animal this Wht reparations gone look like lol #GoinShoppin video lol to much fun today. Hip hop is supposed to b fun 5 made a great point."

XXL has reached out to reps for both Jim Jones and Gucci for comment on this story.