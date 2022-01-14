Cordae, Earl Sweatshirt, Jim Jones and More – New Projects This Week

New music Friday is back again. A number of projects have arrived including a sophomore album from an introspective rhymer from Maryland, a new LP by a Cali wordsmith, a fresh mixtape from a Harlem vet and more.

Cordae's long-awaited second album, From a Birds Eye View, has arrived with a slew of big-name guest features. Eminem, Nas, Lil Wayne, Gunna and R&B soul legend Stevie Wonder are just a few of the artists on the LP. Hours before the album officially dropped, Cordae posted a note on his Twitter to his fans. "So the album drops tonight!" he wrote. "Each individual song has a significant place in my heart as they were all inspired by real life events, emotions and experiences. With that being said, I ask ya'll to please listen to songs 1-12 (Shilohs Intro-Westake High) from top to bottom with no pauses, skips or interruptions. As this is the way it was intended to be listened to, especially the first time around. As this is a complete body of work. Thank you kindly for your ears and support." Cordae's last release, The Lost Boy, came out in 2019.

Sliding over to the West Coast, there's Earl Sweatshirt, who's delivering his first album since Rap Some Songs in 2018. The former Odd Future rhymer offered the lead single "Tabula Rasa" featuring rap duo Armand Hammer about a month before the release of Sick! On the album, Earl said, "Sick is my humble offering of 10 songs recorded in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns. Before the virus I had been working on an album I named after a book I used to read with my mother ('The People Could Fly'). Once the lockdowns hit, people couldn't fly anymore. A wise man said art imitates life. People were sick. The People were angry and isolated and restless. I leaned into the chaos cause it was apparent that it wasn't going anywhere. these songs are what happened when I would come up for air." The 10-track project includes production from The Alchemist, Black Noi$e, Ancestors and more.

Coming off a big year in 2021, Jim Jones continues to apply pressure with the new Gangsta Grillz mixtape We Set the Trends with DJ Drama. Jimmy comes through with 25 tracks on the robust project, which features guest appearances from Migos, Fabolous, Dave East, Fivio Foreign, Maino and others. Capo is also working on a new album, which is reportedly titled Prime 112, as a nod to the Miami restaurant where the Dipset rapper and his crew reportedly recently got into an altercation with Freddie Gibbs.

Listen to more new music from Gunna, The Weeknd and others below.