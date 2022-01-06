Jim Jones Claims He Was Joking When He Said His Mom Taught Him How to Tongue Kiss by Kissing Him

Jim Jones was a topic of discussion today after a clip from his interview on radio host and personality Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast went viral. Capo shared how he learned to kiss and caught major flak, so he's now speaking out on the topic.

On Thursday (Jan. 6), the Harlem, N.Y.-bred rapper went on his Instagram to address the criticism he received on social media this afternoon after revealing during the Lip Service interview that his mother, Nancy "Mama Jones" Jones, is responsible for teaching him how to tongue kiss.

"For the record, I love my mama more than anything in the world," he began in the nearly minute-long clip. "And for the record, it was a joke. People take things way too far. It don't bother us anyway, but let's get it clear...That's weak what you're trying to project."

He continued: "Something simple. Something from my childhood. We were talking about childhood things. I thought that was funny. I appreciate you mommy for helping me out, but no. Cut it short, Jack. Cut the bullshit, you heard?"

Jim expressed that despite the heat himself and his mother faced earlier today, he's appreciative of the support and thanked social media users for allowing him to trend and go viral.

The Diplomats member captioned the post, "Knock it off enjoy th laugh stop takin life so serious Th media loves to take something so simple and tune into a head line smh lol 😂 Stop it 5 My child hood was better than urs and I was raised to b a respectful young man by nothin but queens But carry on don’t forget to stream We set th trends Thnku for all th support."

As previously reported, during the 31-minute mark of the interview, after Jim Jones shared that his mother informed him about sex education, he expounded on what she taught him and how.

"My mom taught me how to kiss when I was younger," he casually divulged during the exchange with the podcast hosts. Angele Yee then inquired, "What was the instructions?" To this, Capo replied, "There wasn’t no instructions, she showed me with her mouth."

Yee, who didn't withhold that she was stunned by the news, asked Jones if his mother kissed him.

The rapper responded, "It’s my mother, what do you mean?"

Jim Jones later explained that his mother had him as a teenager, so he didn't feel their closeness was out of the ordinary. He also used the example of younger parents having sibling-like bonds with the children due to their closeness in age.

The rhymer may have offered an explanation, but the good folks on the internet still have their own thoughts about the information he shared today.

On a more positive note, Jim Jones recently made headlines for saving his choking photographer's life by performing chest compressions and CPR.

Watch Jim Jones' Lip Service interview below.