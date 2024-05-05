Jim Jones Gets Into a Violent Fight at the Airport

Jim Jones found himself in a violent fight at an airport and it was caught on video.

Jim Jones Fights at Airport

On Saturday (May 4), TMZ posted a video featuring Jim Jones getting into a violent fight with two men at an airport. In the clip, which can be viewed below, Capo is tussling with two men near the bottom of an escalator at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Jim throws haymakers at the two people and they seem to land on an elderly man's leg causing him to cry out in agony as he tumbles to the ground at the foot of the escalator. But the brawl continues.

It looks as if one of the men was able to get one single punch in before Jim retaliates and punches one man in the head. Sheriff deputies and security rushed down the escalator and broke up the fight. You can see visibly that one man is bleeding from the head.

Jim is ordered to sit down but one of the men starts getting physical with the officers who warn the man to calm down.

It's unclear what started the fight but the Harlem rhymer reportedly tells TMZ that he was simply defending himself. "I was minding my business and defended myself. They got what they were looking for," he told the media outlet.

Jim Jones Addresses the Airport Brawl

Hours after his airport fight video went viral, the former Dipset member jumped on Instagram Live to address his violent altercation with two men.

In the clip below, shared by The Shade Room, Jim calmly informs his fans that he's okay. "I'm i-ight," he says. "Give me a second, I gotta get dressed for this party. I'll be right with y'all. Promise you. I'm i-ight."

In another video, Jim Jones is outside a Taboo nightclub in Miami where he was booked to host an event. The rap veteran is dripped out in diamond-flushed necklaces and bracelets along with a huge diamond "VL" ring.

"And the show must go on," he tells his fans. "F**k all that other s**t."

Watch Jim Jones' Airport Fight

Watch Jim Jones Address His Airport Fight