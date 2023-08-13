Jim Jones Compliments Pusha T, Waits Patiently for Pusha’s Response Diss

On the latest episode of Drink Champs, Jim Jones compliments Pusha T but is waiting patiently for Pusha's response to his diss track towards him.

Jim Jones Says Pusha T Is a Dope Artist, Waits Patiently for Pusha's Response Diss

On the latest episode of Drink Champs, which premiered on Saturday (Aug. 12) on YouTube, Jim Jones was interview by N.O.R.E. and the Smoke Champs gang. The Dipset member talked about a myriad of topics including his rap career with the Diplomats and his rap influences. During the show's drinking game of "Quick Time with Slime," N.O.R.E. asked Jim to pick between Pusha T and No Malice as his favorite.

Although it was a trick question, Capo picked Pusha but ordered everyone to not drink to them (the Clipse). The Harlem rapper then addressed his rap feud with King Push earlier this year. Jim saluted the Virginia rhymer but added that he's waiting for his response diss track.

"Shout out to Pusha T, [a] very dope artist everybody knows he's a monster when it comes to music I can't take nothing away from him," he stated.

The rap veteran added that his rap feud with Pusha T was very cool and he was happy to engage in some verbal warfare with him. However, he's waiting patiently for Push's response.

"Who knows what he might come up with, he's very crafty and s**t like that," he said. "Some people react off top, some people take years to come back. I seen n***as had beef and wait years to try and kill a n***a."

"For the most part it was dope and it was cute," Jim added in regards to Clipse's song aimed at him that was played at Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 show in Paris. But he also believed that his response, "The Summer Collection," aimed at Push and No Malice was on target.

"I put a response out there I think it was pretty crafty," he said as he raised his glass of liquor in the air to compliment himself.

Jim Jones Responds to Pusha T and No Malice with "Summer Collection"

Back in June, Jim Jones responded to Pusha T with his diss track and video called "Summer Collection" on the 4 Shooters Only YouTube channel. On the song, Jim held no punches and threw several lyrical jabs at the Thornton brothers.

"These two roach n***as don't know what to do with no ray/Kanye gave you whips/But that’s what they do to the slaves," he rapped on the track about Push and No Malice.

Additionally, Jim called Push's brother No Malice a crackhead while referencing Baby and Clipse's classic 2022 collabo "What Happened To That Boy."

"Plus you got your brother up, what you tryna bring The Clipse back?/Talking about your brother, what happened to that boy?/It’s looking like you were selling crack to that boy," he rapped.

You can watch video below.

Watch Jim Jones interview with Drink Champs below.

Watch Jim Jones Interview on Drink Champs Below