Jim Jones Calls No Malice a Preacher Who Works at Walmart While Talking to Joe Budden About Pusha T Beef

Jim Jones is continuing to take aim at the Clipse's Pusha T and No Malice during a new episode of the Joe Budden Podcast.

Jim Jones Calls in to Joe Budden Podcast to Address Pusha T Battle

On Monday (June 26), Jim Jones made a guest appearance on the Joe Budden Podcast via phone. During the chat, Capo got right into his battle with Pusha T.

"Ask the n***a Joe if he wanna see how a funeral sound?" Jim Jones responded when answering the phone. "I'm gonna give you the most simple s**t that's going to go over everybody head, and somebody gotta die."

Jim Jones doubled down on his previous sentiments that he is not impressed by the initial shot fired by Pusha T.

"That was cute," Jim continued in reference to Pusha taking jabs at him on a new Clipse song debuted at Pharrell's Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris last week. "You got to play your motto and have some background music. You a grown man walking down a runway. Why do you have another man on your mind while you on your runway?"

"Who’s gonna spin the block for him?" Jim Jones continued. "Is Pharrell gonna spin the block for him? Is Jay-Z gon' spin the block for him? Is Malice gonna say a prayer? Who’s gonna spin the block for him? I’m talking about musically, too. I ain’t talking about thug s**t. We already know I can do that. I'm talking about music. Who he got that’s gon’ spin the block for him? Malice is a preacher who works at Walmart."

The Pusha T vs. Jim Jones Battle

Jim Jones appeared the draw the ire of Pusha T after he said the Virginia rapper didn't deserve a spot on Billboard and Vibe's 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time list back in April. Jim later appeared on The Breakfast Club and again tried to discredit Pusha's accomplishments, which prompted Pusha to send some subliminal jabs on the new Clipse track. Jim has since returned fire on a new diss track.

Read More: Here Are 53 of the Most Brutal Diss Lines in Rap History

Watch Jim Jones Addressing His Beef With Pusha T on the Joe Budden Podcast Below