Pusha T Throws Jab at Drake Amid Kendrick Lamar Beef

On Tuesday (April 2), X, formerly known as Twitter, user yoqueue randomly shared his thoughts on the Pusha T and Drake beef.

"I just wanted to point out that after all these years of mob talk from Drake, nobody ever laid a finger on @PUSHA_T," yoqueue posted below.

King Push replied to the post, confirming yoqueue's assertion.

"Not a pinky nail…," Push replied along with a crying laughing emoji.

Pusha and Drake's beef reached its heights in 2018 when Drake fired back at Pusha T dissing him on the song "Infrared" by putting out "Duppy Freestyle." However, Push would put the nail in the coffin with his response "The Story of Adidon." Drake later claimed he had a crippling response ready but never put it out.

Kendrick Lamar Sparks Drake Beef

Pusha T's comments come after Kendrick Lamar dissed Drake last month on the new song "Like That" off Future and Metro Boomin's new album We Don't Trust You.

"Muthaf**k the big three, n***a, it's just big me/N***a, bum," Kendrick raps. "What? I'm really like that/And your best work is a light pack/N***a, Prince outlived Mike Jack'/N***a, bum/'Fore all your dogs gettin' buried/That's a K with all these nines, he gon' see Pet Sematary."

Drake has dropped multiple subliminals since then. There are rumors that K-Dot has a full Drizzy diss track ready to go.

