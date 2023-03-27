Jim Jones Starts Dancing When Asked About 6ix9ine Assault

News of 6ix9ine recently being assaulted in a South Florida gym bathroom has Jim Jones in a dancing mood.

TMZ recently caught up with Capo in New York City and asked him about the Tekashi beatdown that had the internet going nuts last week. Jones immediately started smiling and began voguing. When pressed for an answer, the Dipset rapper began to Milly Rock.

"You gotta be sturdy out here, ya heard. You gotta move tactical out here," Jim Jones finally offered.

"I don't know," he added. "Maybe it was the wrong type of gym. Because I be working out everyday."

Finally being serious, the Harlem, N.Y. native said of the 6ix9ine situation, "I'm a grown man. I don't spend my time doing none of that, ya dig. I don't care about none of that. That holds no merit in my life. This whole thing played out for TV and televisions and everybody got they own ideas of what...I don't give a f***."

6ix9ine is recovering after being hospitalized from the March 21 assault at LA Fitness in Lake Worth, Fla., which left the rapper bruised and bloody. Three men were captured on video that went viral punching and kicking Tekashi while the security-less rapper balled up on the floor.

Jim Jones and 6ix9ine have somewhat of a history. Jim called 6ix9ine a rat in 2019, after news broke that Tekashi planned to testify against his former associates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang. During Tekashi's testimony, he named Jim Jones as a member of the gang and called him a retired rapper. During the gang's case, the prosecution played alleged audio of Jim Jones saying the group needed to "violate" Tekashi.

