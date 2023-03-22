Boosie BadAzz Wants to Start a GoFundMe for 6ix9ine Attacker

Boosie BadAzz wants to reward one of the intrepid individuals who recently put hands and feet on 6ix9ine in a LA Fitness bathroom in South Florida.

On Wednesday (March 22), Boosie was one of the many people who reacted to viral video of Tekashi getting washed in a gym bathroom by a trio of men apparently intent on teaching the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper-federal informant a lesson. Boosie thinks the man seen in one video deserves a prize for beating up the loud-mouth rapper.

"Lmao SNITCHES GET STITCHES," Boosie captioned video of the beating on Twitter (below). "LETS START A GO FUND FOR THIS GUY."

"WE NEED TO START A GO FUND FOR THIS GUY," Boosie continued. "LIKE COOKIE MONEY SAY WE GOTTA STARTT REWARDING THE REAL ONES."

Video of 6ix9ine being beaten while he cowers in the fetal position on a bathroom floor surfaced last night (March 21) and has been the talk of the internet since. In the clips of the incident, multiple men beat on the security-less rapper. After the beating, he stumbles out of the restroom where EMS and police were reportedly called and he was transported to a local hospital.

Wack 100 recently weighed in on the pummeling on Instagram.

"It's unfortunate what happened to 6ix9ine," Wack wrote in a post on IG. "He's a good guy. Life is full of lessons. This isn't about his so called street situation. This is about decision making on both sides. The ones who filmed and posted themselves will remember this day for years to come. And 69 will now know he has to move accordingly. #staydangerous & don't hesitate. Wish him a speedy recovery."

6ix9ine has been living in South Florida since shortly after being released from house arrest after getting out of jail early for assisting the government in helping take down his former associates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang in a RICO case. It is unclear if this assault had anything to do with that.

See Boosie's Reaction to Video of 6ix9ine Getting Beat Up Below