6ix9ine Jumped in Gym Bathroom

6ix9ine recently got caught lacking and was beaten up by multiple men in an incident that was captured on camera.

On Tuesday night (March 21), video began to circulate online of Tekashi being savagely assaulted inside the bathroom of what is reportedly a LA Fitness. In one video (below), 6ix9ine is balled up on the floor in the fetal position as he is being kicked and punched on by a trio of men.

"That's how they supposed to treat your b*tch-a*s," one man yells before stomping on 6ix9ine's ribs. "Ol' Mickey Mouse-a*s, clown-a*s n***a. Take a picture. I wanna be famous now, n***a."

Another clip shows the aftermath of the incident, as 6ix9ine is leaving the bathroom bruised and bloodied. Someone approaches the rapper-federal informant with a camera.

"Y'all n****s jumped me," is all the discombobulated New York rapper can muster before speed-walking out of the bathroom as random gym users look on confused.

According to TMZ, the beating left 6ix9ine hospitalized. Police and EMS later arrived on the scene and reportedly transferred Tekashi to a local hospital. It is unclear if this beating has anything to do with him infamously cooperating with the feds.

XXL has reached out to 6ix9ine's attorney and LA Fitness for comment.

6ix9ine has been in South Florida since shortly after being released from prison early due to his assistance in helping take down his former associates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang. Since then, he's made it a point to let the public know he won't be harmed despite having the snitch label.

This isn't the first time harm came in his direction. Last April, he was sucker punched while leaving a club in South Florida. Over the weekend, someone threw a beer at the rapper during a baseball game in Miami.

See Video of 6ix9ine Being Assaulted in a Gym Bathroom Below