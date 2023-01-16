Funk Flex Says He Will Play 6ix9ine Songs Again Because More Rappers Are Snitching

Funkmaster Flex says that he's more than willing to play 6ix9ine songs again because according to him, more rappers are snitching.

On Monday (Jan. 16), legendary Hot 97 DJ, Funkmaster Flex, hit up Instagram to let his nearly 3 million followers know that he is no longer refusing to play 6ix9ine songs as the result of the "Gummo" spitter cooperating with law enforcement back in 2019. Flex explained that in his opinion, plenty of current rappers who've come before and after 6ix9ine have created a whole wave of snitches, and cooperating with authorities has become a common trend within hip-hop.

"What everyones opinion?" Funk Flex in the caption of the Instagram post (below) accompanied by a video of 6ix9ine recently showing off what he claims is $1 million in cash. "For me, I'm no longer not 'not' playing 6ix9ine music anymore. Speaking for myself only. Obviously, according to reports, the trend amongst a lot of current rappers, since and before 6ix9ine, consist of cooperating and testifying."

He continued: "Be clear. Many of your favorite artists cooperate with law enforcement. Don't let me call names. Man, who we kidding? It seems that these new rappers ain't doing 10-20 years with [or] for nobody. They not doing five years."

The current Creative Program Director at New York's Hot 97 then went on to list a group of rappers who he believes are the last crop of rhymers who served their time without snitching out their associates in the process. He finishes the rant by specifically asking 6ix9ine if he has any new tunes that he'd like to have played by the iconic DJ.

"Bobby Shmurda, Rowdy Rebel, Fetty Wap, Boosie and Young Thug are the last of that stand-up tradition," Funkmaster Flex added. "6ix9ine, you got new music? Send it. Thursday, 7 p.m. What's everyone's opinion?"

Funk Flex's pointed stance on snitching in the rap game comes on the heels of a tremendous amount of backlash Gunna and other YSL associates are currently facing after accepting plea deals in their ongoing RICO case. Over the course of the past month since accepting an Alford plea to racketeering charges, Gunna has been called out by rappers such as Freddie Gibbs, Boosie BadAzz and 6ix9ine himself, among others. Most recently, Lil Baby appears to have unfollowed Gunna on Instagram, while many people believe Lil Durk dissed the "Pushin P" rhymer on a new song.

