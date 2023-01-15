Lil Baby Appears to Unfollow Gunna on Instagram After Snitching Allegations

It looks like Gunna is losing friendships with many of his rap peers. Apparently, Lil Baby has reportedly unfollowed the YSL member amid snitching allegations.

On Saturday (Jan. 14), a photo surfaced online revealing that Lil Baby possibly unfollowed Gunna. This revelation is causing a stir on social media because the pair have collaborated on several tracks together, released a 2018 joint project called Drip Harder and earned a diamond plaque together for their hit single, "Drip Too Hard."

Additionally, in a July 2019 interview with 16Bars, Lil Baby revealed that he used to pay Gunna $100 to write him songs so that he could develop his skills as a rapper. So the two rhymers have a long working history together.

But now it may appear that Lil Baby is distancing himself from Gunna amid allegations that he snitched on Young Thug and YSL in their RICO case last December so he could be released from jail. However, Gunna has vehemently denied that he is cooperating with prosecutors in the racketeering case.

Nevertheless, the Twitter streets are talking.

"Drip too hard is a classic. RIP to the lil baby & gunna duo. Another duo split too soon smh," wrote a disappointed fan.

"Gunna feature list for his next album gonna have to be indie pop artists, conscious rappers and R&B singers cuz that Future, Drake, Lil Durk, Young Thug and Lil Baby formula is not happening ever again," tweeted another person.

"Real talk Gunna finna be fine. Iono not a single yt that gaf that he took this plea deal. Actually makes him a lil more relatable. If baby finna do all this weird internet pussy shit he might as well hop in the fucking stu," a third person declared.

The rumors of Lil Baby possibly cutting ties with Gunna comes as a Lil Durk song snippet appears to feature the Chicago rhymer dissing Gunna for allegedly snitching on YSL. Durkio also has a collaborative history with Gunna as well.

On the song snippet, Durkio raps, "What happened to Virgil, he probably gon' tell."

While that line may appear nondescript, many fans believe Durk was referencing his Gunna-assisted 2022 banger, "What Happened to Virgil," and is also throwing the Atlanta rhymer under the proverbial bus.

Also, fellow rappers Boosie BadAzz and Lil Gotit have shaded Gunna on social media as well.

Watch Lil Durk Previewing New Song Dissing Gunna Below