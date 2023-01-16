6ix9ine Posts Address Online, Shares Video With $1 Million on Him

6ix9ine continues to get more brazen in his attempts to prove no harm will come to him as a result of cooperating with the government to help take down his former associates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang.

Yesterday (Jan. 15), 6ix9ine shared a video on his Instagram page that appears to show him on a private jet. In the clip, the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper has dozens of stacks of cash on his lap and is trying to act like he is sleep. A follow-up video in the carousel shows 6ix9ine at an airport where a paint-splashed Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce await him, along with a Sprinter van. Tekashi transports several Louis Vuitton bags to his vehicles. He also shows off the bundles of cash in a bag.

"On my way to New York," 6ix9ine captioned the post. "I got a million dollars on me and on my mother I’m by myself here’s what the jet lady texted me I copy and pasted it Arriving:6:45PM; Airport: signature flights; 1 Airport Rd, Morristown, NJ 07960."

"Well I’m with the kid who recorded this video but he’s like 5’4 140 solid I swear," Tekashi added.

6ix9ine wants the world to know he's still living his unbothered best life despite be labeled a snitch. However, he's still getting some pushback. Last April, following a long hiatus, he resurfaced in his hometown and shot an Instagram video promoting new music. The location was vandalized with "rat" messages a short time later. The "Trollz" rapper has mostly been in South Florida but that hasn't stopped him from running into issues either. A week later, he was sucker punched at a club in Miami. Last summer, 6ix9ine was recognized by employees at a South Florida gas station. He lied and told the men he was Lil Pump.

While his internet antics have continued, 6ix9ine hasn't released new music since last spring. He recently made headlines for calling out Gunna after video surfaced of the Atlanta rapper admitting YSL is a gang in court.

See the Instagram Post With 6ix9ine Sharing His Address and Showing Off $1 Million in Cash Below