6ix9ine’s Paint-Splattered Lamborghini and Bentley Cars Up for IRS Auction

6ix9ine's paint-splattered Lamborghini and Bentley luxury cars are going up for auction courtesy of the Internal Revenue Service.

According to GSAAuctions.gov, 6ix9ine's paint-splattered 2019 Lamborghini Urus and his 2017 Bentley Continental GT Speed will be on the auction block, courtesy of the IRS, on Monday (July 8). Both cars will have a starting bid of $20,000. The highest bidder will have the chance to take home one or both luxury vehicles.

Contrary to the GSA website's description of a "paint splatter" custom paint job, both vehicles actually received a custom wrap from TPT Foreigns, an automotive company based in Florida, and then hit with real paint splatter. So the custom wraps with the paint on the cars are removable. Videos of 6ix9ine getting his cars that custom wrap done can be viewed below.

The GSA auction will run from July 8 to July 23. Best of luck to all the bidders with deep pockets.

How Did the IRS Obtain 6ix9ine's Paint-Splattered Vehicles?

According to court documents obtained by XXL back in December of 2023, a receiver was appointed on Nov. 29 to seize all of 6ix9ine's assets to satisfy an injury judgment. On Nov. 22, 2023, a judge signed off on a judgment ordering 6ix9ine to pay the victim, Alexis Salaberrios, $9,825,000 for injuries she suffered by the alleged actions of the Brooklyn rapper.

In February of 2021, Salaberrios, an exotic dancer at the Gold Rush Cabaret in Miami, sued 6ix9ine (born Daniel Hernandez) alleging that the "Gummo" rapper struck her with a champagne bottle, resulting in a significant head injury. It's alleged that Tekashi threw a bottle at several bar patrons after someone called him a rat in the crowd, but Salaberrios was hit by the bottle.

Although 6ix9ine's attorney, Frank Quintero Jr., filed a motion to stop the judgment and another motion to hold the Receiver's appointment, these attempts were ultimately unsuccessful.

According to a TMZ report, published in April of 2024, the IRS seized his vehicles and other personal items from his home in Lake Worth, Fla.

Check out how TPT Foreigns transformed 6ix9ine's luxury cars into colorful paint-splattered vehicles below.

