6ix9ine’s Paint-Splattered Lamborghini and Bentley Cars Sell for Over $260,000 at IRS Auction

6ix9ine's paint-splattered Lamborghini and Bentley luxury cars have sold for over $260,000 at an auction hosted by the Internal Revenue Service.

On Tuesday (July 23), GSAAuctions.gov ended their bids for 6ix9ine's paint-splattered 2019 Lamborghini Urus and 2017 Bentley Continental GT Speed. The GSA Auctions kicked off on July 8 and both cars initially had a starting bid of $20,000. Since then, the luxurious cars have gone for a different price. The Lambo capped out at a bid of $175,043, with 30 people making an offer. Meanwhile, 6ix9ine's Bentley Continental GT Speed ended the sale with 16 bidders and capped out at $85,500.

Although the GSA website states that the New York rapper's two vehicles have a "paint splatter" custom paint job, they actually are covered with a custom wrap from TPT Foreigns, an automotive company based in Florida, and then hit with real colorful paint splatter. TMZ reported back in April that the IRS seized 6ix9ine's vehicles and other personal items from his home in Lake Worth, Fla. to satisfy an injury judgment made by Alexis Salaberrios.

Why Does the IRS Have 6ix9ine's Paint-Splattered Vehicles?

According to court documents obtained by XXL in December 2023, a receiver was ordered to take all of 6ix9ine's assets to satisfy an injury judgment. The agreement was made on Nov. 22, 2023, after a judge signed off on the judgment, which demanded 6ix9ine pay the victim, Alexis Salaberrios, $9,825,000 for injuries she suffered as a result of the rapper's alleged actions.

In February of 2021, Salaberrios, an exotic dancer at the Gold Rush Cabaret in Miami, filed a lawsuit against 6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez. She accused the 28-year-old artist of hitting her with a champagne bottle, resulting in a significant head injury. Additionally, Tekashi reportedly threw a bottle at a bunch of bar patrons after someone in the group called him a rat, but Salaberrios was hit by the bottle. Even though 6ix9ine's attorney, Frank Quintero Jr., filed a motion to stop the judgment and another motion to hold the receiver's appointment, the attempts were unsuccessful.

