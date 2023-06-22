Jim Jones Heard Pusha T’s Alleged Diss Track to Jim and Still Doesn’t Think Push Is a Top 50 Rapper

Jim Jones isn't impressed with Pusha T's alleged diss track.

Jim Jones Reacts to Alleged Pusha T Diss

On Thursday (June 22), Jim Jones shared a post on his Instagram account where he weighed in on the new Clipse track that debuted at Pharrell's debut Louis Vuitton fashion show on Tuesday (June 20) that appears to feature subliminal disses aimed at Capo.

"That was not a top 50 verse," Jim Jones says in the post (below). "Not at all. Still not in my top 50."

The Dipset rapper captioned the post, "Lol tht verse did not make th list champ it was cute."

Pusha T Appears to Diss Jim Jones on New Clipse Track

On Tuesday (June 20), a new Clipse song debuted at Pharrell's Louis Vuitton fashion show that fans believe takes jabs at Jim Jones.

"You’d think there’d be honor amongst veterans," Pusha T raps on the track. "I am watching your fame escape relevance/We’re all in the room, but here’s the elephant/You’re chasing a feature out of your element."

The Origin of Jim Jones and Pusha T's Beef

Back in April, Jim Jones voiced his opinion on Billboard and Vibe's 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time list and singled out Pusha T as someone who he didn't think should have made the cut. The Virginia rapper was ranked at No. 29. Capo doubled down in an interview on The Breakfast Club and challenged the entire staff to rap five Pusha T songs.

Watch Jim Jones' Reaction to Pusha T's Alleged Diss Below