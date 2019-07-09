Here’s Pusha-T’s Best Verse Every Year Since 2002

There’s no business like blow business, or whatever the lyrics to that old song say, and in the last two decades, no one rapper has been a more persistent purveyor of supreme powder raps than Pusha-T.

Those who weren’t privy to the Clipse’s unreleased Exclusive Audio Footage album, which was shelved by Elektra Records in 1999 following the release of the sole single “The Funeral,” were more than likely introduced to Blowbama alongside his brother Malice on the seminal single, “Grindin',” in May of 2002. While pre-Y2K Push lacked a nuanced savvy and had yet to find his voice, the MC who emerged as Mr. Sniffles on the Clipse’s debut album Lord Willin’ was peddling white lines with a dope boy dexterity that put music fiends on notice.

Push-A-Ton’s product has remained un-stepped on. Throughout three Clipse albums, a handful of Re-Up Gang mixtapes, several solo projects and numerous guest appearances, the Virginia lyricist has been a main supplier of some verses hot enough to heat up a junkie’s dope spoon. Memorable lyrical offerings on Kanye West’s “Runaway” (2010), G.O.O.D. Music’s “Mercy” (2012) and his own single “Numbers on the Boards” (2013) come to mind. (Spoiler Alert: None of these songs made the following list).

Twenty years after the release of Lord Willin' and Ziplock P is still serving with the best of them, with 2022 looking to be another banner year. On Friday (April 22), Push released his fourth solo album It's Almost Dry, which proves he's only getting better with time and features P going toe-to-toe with Jay-Z on the celebrated single, "Neck and Wrist."

As Brick James continues to raise the bar, XXL sniffs sifts through all of Pusha T’s verses since 2002 and picks the most fire lyrical offerings from each calendar year.

If you know, you know.