Pusha T Says Kendrick Lamar’s Lyric About Him in Drake Diss Track ‘Euphoria’ Is an Incredible Display of Battle Raps

Pusha T said in a recent interview that Kendrick Lamar's lyric about him in the Drake diss track "Euphoria" is an incredible display of battle raps.

Pusha T Talks About Kendrick Lamar's Song "Euphoria"

On Wednesday (June 19), Vulture released a story in which they interviewed Clipse members Pusha T and No Malice. During the discussion, the two rappers spoke about their discography, the new music they have in store and much more. At one point in the conversation, however, the entertainment news outlet asked for Pusha T's opinion on a lyric that refers to him in Kendrick Lamar's diss song toward Drake called "Euphoria."

"Yeah, f**k all that pushin' P, let me see you push a T," Kendrick raps. "You better off spinnin' again on him, you think about pushin' me/He's Terrance Thornton, I'm Terrance Crawford, yeah, I'm whooping feet."

The rhymes at hand refer to Pusha T and Drake's beef, which reached a head in 2018. Kenny and Drake's beef ignited on March 22 after Kendrick dissed Drake on Metro Boomin and Future's "Like That."

When asked about the line that references Push, the Virginia rap duo applauded K-Dot for his impressive lyricism and called it a great example of battle rap.

"Incredible," Pusha T stated. "Incredible display. Incredible display of battle raps. Listen, man, Kendrick."

No Malice compared Kenny's lyricism in "Euphoria" to being a "master class."

Pusha T and Drake at Odds With Each Other

Pusha T and Drake's beef reached a head in 2018, when Pusha T dissed the OVO head honcho on the song "Infrared." Drizzy responded to Pusha with "Duppy Freestyle" but seemed to throw in the towel after Pusha T released the explosive track "The Story of Adidon." Although Drake said he had a musical response to Pusha T's second diss song, he never released it.

On April 2, Push referenced the beef with Drizzy after hopping on X, formerly known as Twitter, to respond to a user's views on the rap battle.

"I just wanted to point out that after all these years of mob talk from Drake, nobody ever laid a finger on @PUSHA_T," yoqueue typed in the tweet below.

From there, Push penned a response that agreed with yoqueue's statement.

"Not a pinky nail..," Push wrote back along with a crying laughing emoji.

Given this information, it seems like Pusha T and Drake won't be buddy-buddy anytime soon.

