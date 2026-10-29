J. Cole Reflects on His Decision to Back Out of Kendrick Lamar Battle

J. Cole and Mark Pitts, his longtime A&R, music executive and COFVNDERS CEO, reflected on Cole's 2024 beef with Kendrick Lamar in a new interview with GQ, and agreed the apology was the best move in the long run—though it wasn't Mark's initial feeling.

In the interview published on Wednesday (Oct. 28), Cole and Pitts discussed their history together and respective career journeys. When revisiting the way Cole handled Kendrick's shot in his feature verse on Future and Metro Boomin's song "Like That" in 2024, which included the quickly retracted diss "7 Minute Drill" and a subsequent apology, Cole shed light on the internal conversations surrounding the situation.

"I [probably told Pitts], 'I got [Kendrick] on the album, puts me in a weird position,'" Cole said of his initial reaction. "Like, I got to respond without responding, but still try to save face. I was holding a lot. On top of that, I thought I was done with the album. I'm retired, uninspired in my mind."

Cole shared that he never told Pitts he was planning to retract the diss and apologize, so his longtime mentor found out with the rest of the world.

"I found out he did the apology. As a man, I was like, 'I'm proud of you for real. But right now as a fan, the f**k are you doing?'" Pitts laughed. "But I get it!"

Pitts said he ultimately knew it was the right move, and told Cole that after the initial chatter that would likely last about a month, it would eventually blow over. And now over two years later, the pair are able to look back on the moment with an even clearer perspective.

Check out the full interview below. The Kendrick conversation happens around the 36:24 mark.

Watch J. Cole and Mark Pitts Reflect on Cole's Kendrick Lamar Apology

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