Drake’s ‘Janice STFU’ Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Dismissed Less Than Two Weeks After Being Filed

A copyright-infringement lawsuit against Drake over his song "Janice STFU" was dismissed less than two weeks after its filing.

According to documents obtained by XXL, attorneys for producer-songwriter Aviel Calev Hirschfield filed a notice on Tuesday (Oct. 27) in federal court announcing that he's dismissing his complaint against Drizzy. No explanation was given for the dismissal and the case has been dropped "without prejudice," meaning Hirschfield can refile it at a later date.

XXL has reached out to Drake's team for comment.

Hirschfield's legal battle against Drake started on Oct. 16 when he filed a copyright-infringement lawsuit against the Toronto rap superstar alleging that he copied the exact chorus he wrote specifically for him in January over a beat by "Janice STFU" producers FnZ. He claimed he sent a reference track to FnZ and other producers in Drake's inner circle, but didn't get a response. After hearing "Janice STFU" on Drake's Iceman album in May and realizing that he was not credited, Hirschfield reached out to Drake's team. The lawsuit goes on to claim that Hirschfield sent proof to Drake's camp in the form of "stems" of his original recording of the chorus.

At the time of the initial lawsuit, Drake's team vehemently denied Hirschfield’s allegations.

"Let us be absolutely clear: These allegations are categorically, unequivocally, and completely denied," they said in a statement. "There is not one iota of truth to these accusations, and we reject every attempt to portray these claims as established facts."

"The allegations are not merely disputed — we maintain that they are entirely fabricated, without credible factual support or legitimate legal foundation. Drake wrote this song and has no connection or knowledge of this person full stop," they concluded.

Check out Aviel Hirschfield's dismissal letter below.

See the Dismissal Letter for Drake's "Janice STFU" Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

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