Drake celebrated his 40th birthday all weekend, and he received a ton of lavish gifts along the way.

After kicking things off with a private party at Toronto's CN Tower and a dinner at New York City restaurant Mamo early last week, Drizzy had his first of two parties in NYC at Casa Cipriani on Friday (Oct. 23). Following a surprise performance from Backstreet Boys, Drizzy's "I'm Spent" collaborator Loe Shimmy gifted The Boy a red 1986 Ferrari Testarossa.

Video of the moment he receives the gift shows a surprised Drizzy hugging Loe multiple times before he goes to look inside the car.

The following night, Drake took the party to Delilah in NYC, where famous friends among the likes of Travis Scott, Sexyy Red, Loe Shimmy again, Future, Bow Wow and more joined him to celebrate. That night, which was his actual birthday, the Toronto superstar's gifts included a custom OVO Birkin bag from his father and godfather, a custom Anomaly Relic necklace featuring a photo of his parents from his stylist Juliet Charlotte, and a Money Gang chain from Italian rapper Sfera Ebbasta.

The gifts weren't just one-sided, though. During the first party, Drake gave out $1 million worth of raffle prizes that included Chanel bags and Hermès bags throughout the night.He also gave out $500,000 in cash among other big-ticket items.

Check out some of the lavish gifts Drake received for his 40th birthday below.

See Some of Drake's Birthday Gifts

Drake's Extensive Jewelry and Watch Collection