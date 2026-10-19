Drake Denies Accusations He Stole ‘Janice STFU’ Hook After Being Sued for Copyright Infringement

Drake denies the accusations that he stole the "Janice STFU" hook after being sued for copyright infringement.

After news broke on Oct. 16 that producer/songwriter Aviel Calev Hirschfield is taking Drizzy to court, the 6 God is disputing the allegations. On Monday (Oct. 19), Drake's team sent XXL the following statement regarding the lawsuit claim:

“Let us be absolutely clear: These allegations are categorically, unequivocally, and completely denied. There is not one iota of truth to these accusations, and we reject every attempt to portray these claims as established facts. We firmly believe this lawsuit is a manufactured and baseless attempt to exploit Drake's name, reputation, and success for financial gain and attention. The allegations are not merely disputed — we maintain that they are entirely fabricated, without credible factual support or legitimate legal foundation. Drake wrote this song and has no connection or knowledge of this person full stop.”

Aviel Calev Hirschfield sued Drake on Oct. 16. In the complaint, Aviel claims he wrote the exact chorus with Drake in mind in January over production from "Janice STFU" producers FnZ. He sent it back to FnZ and other producers who work with Drake but heard nothing back.

After hearing "Janice STFU" on Drake's Iceman album in May and seeing that he was not credited, Aviel reached out to Drake camp. The lawsuit goes on to claim that Aviel sent proof to Drake's team in the form of "stems" of his original recording of the chorus. However, Drake's team denies Aviel authored the lines and refuses to credit or compensate him. Aviel is seeking a jury trial.

See Excerpts From Aviel Calev Hirschfield's Lawsuit Against Drake

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