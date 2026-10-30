Drake to Receive Biggest Record Deal of All Time, DJ Akademiks Says

Drake is about to enter into the most lucrative record deal in the history of the music business, according to DJ Akademiks.

On Thursday (Oct. 29), Ak appeared on a new episode of One Night With Steiny, where he discussed Drake's current deal with Universal Music Group and what could come next for the OVO superstar.

"Drake is at the precipice of being in a new deal," Ak said. "He just completed a very lucrative, reportedly $400 million [deal], with Universal Music Group and he's about to be out of it. Before he dropped these three projects and specifically, ICEMAN..."

Before continuing, he clarified Drizzy only needed one more album to satisfy his last deal, and that dropping three albums in a bundle in May, ICEMAN, HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR, was the rapper's strategy.

"The point remains is that he's set to receive probably the biggest record deal his history on the books in terms of what they would have to pay him as an advance," Ak concluded.

The media personality also pointed to deals involving Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd as the closest comparisons, but suggested Drake's next agreement, specifically he money he receives in advance, would be even bigger. As Ak mentioned, Drake's previous deal with UMG was reportedly worth $400 million, making the possibility of an even larger advance a significant leap.

Check out the full interview below. The conversation about Drake's record deal happens around the 33:20 mark.

Watch DJ Akademiks Discuss Drake's New Deal

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