Jim Jones Doesn’t Think Pusha T Should Be on Top 50 Rappers List, Says YoungBoy Never Broke Again Before Pusha

Jim Jones has offered his thoughts on Billboard and Vibe's 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time list. The Harlem rhymer thinks NBA YoungBoy should be on the list before Pusha T.

On Friday (April 8), Spotify shared a clip from their RapCaviar podcast where Jim Jones weighed on Pusha T being at No. 29 on Billboard and Vibe's 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time list. The Dipset rapper felt that King Push shouldn't be on the list at all.

"What has he done that puts him in the greatest rappers of all time besides talk about c**e that he probably didn’t get himself?” Jim asked RapCaviar host Brandon "Jinx" Jenkins.

However, Jim did give Pusha T props as a lyricist but added that his music doesn't get any play on the streets or in the clubs.

"He's nice as s**t. He could rap his ass off, but what has he done?" Jim continued. "Nobody has dressed like him. Nobody wants to be like Pusha T. I don’t remember nothing. And let’s not be evil, but we don’t talk about rap where the n***a that's popping the b***hes wanna f**k and the n***as wanna be like. I don’t know too many n***as in this game that was leaning towards being like Pusha T.”

"Pusha T don’t hold no weight out here. He not pushing no s**t out here," he added. "You go in these clubs, I don’t know no records they play in the club with Pusha T. They don’t play his s**t outside."

Jim Jones said that NBA YoungBoy should be on the Top 50 Rappers List before Pusha T.

"NBA YoungBoy before Pusha T!" he declared.

"I'm not saying he don't get busy, not saying he don't got platinum records...but he's not the leader out his bunch," Jim reiterated about Push's lyrical status as an MC.

Interestingly, Drake reportedly "liked" the RapCaviar post. If you don't know, Drake and Pusha T have a long-standing rap feud with each other.

Billboard and Vibe's 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time list has become a talked-about topic on social media since its debut in February 2023. Rappers Ja Rule, Birdman and Lil Wayne have chimed in with their thoughts about the list as well.

Watch Jim Jones Says NBA YoungBoy Should Be on Top 50 Rappers List Before Push T Below