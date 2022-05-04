Making music is a collaborative effort. From rapper to producer to engineer, it's rarely a one-person show. As artists rise up the ranks, the creators they work with change. They begin to share rare air with big-time acts. Once rappers get to a certain level, they work with plenty of producers creating remarkable beats and sometimes songwriters that put together demos with a solid hook. This results in songs or beats changing hands or rappers passing on tracks that go on to be tremendous hits. There are plenty examples of this happening within the genre, some of which are surprising.

One of the more interesting times in which a song was meant for someone else occurred across genres. Drake's single "Find Your Love," which in 2010 felt like the big-budget version of the airy R&B sounds he blew up with, wasn't originally his. According to Jeff Bhasker, who coproduced the beat with Kanye West and No I.D., Rihanna actually recorded the song first. "We actually wrote that for Rihanna," Bhasker said in a 2013 Complex interview. "She actually cut it, it was just another writing day in the studio." It sounds crazy in hindsight, in relation to how huge Rih would become. She never used the song and it became Drake's. Hearing "Find Your Love" now, it's easy to imagine it as a Rihanna cut.

There are also moments that rappers pass on incredible beats because it's just not the right time. A young J. Cole, who was trying to find his footing after signing to Roc Nation, had a chance to drop a song over what would become the beat to Rick Ross' Teflon Don deep cut "Tears Of Joy." No I.D. was in a studio session with Cole and played the beat, which I.D. produced, for the rapper, which led to Cole rhyming over it. "I couldn't have did what Ross did on that, because [I] was in a bad place," Cole explained to MTV in 2013. "Me and No I.D. was in the studio, but the label was on me about some hits, so it was a bad session. I squeezed out a verse on 'Tears Of Joy,' but I was not in a good place to do anything close to what Ross did on that." "Tears Of Joy" ultimately became a cut on Ross' classic album.

Check the list below for songs that were supposed to go to one artist but went to another rapper.